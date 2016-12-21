Winter is here, but temperatures are warming

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, direct rays from the sun hit the earth at the imaginary line of latitude known as the Tropic of Capricorn.

In other words: winter is here.

Western Massachusetts will kick-off the first day of winter with sunshine and high temperatures slightly above average.

It may seem that the sunshine doesn’t last so long, and that’s because Wednesday is the shortest day of the year when it comes to daylight. After Wednesday, we will gain more daylight time each day.

As we head into January and February, we are also heading into the first and second snowiest months of the year. Our average snowfall for the winter season is around 48 inches, although it sometimes snows in March when spring begins.

Celebrate the first day of winter with 22News by: