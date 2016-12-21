‘Whatever’ claims title as most annoying word in U.S. poll

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is “whatever.”

The Marist College poll released Wednesday indicates the word irritates 38 percent of Americans.

The pollsters offered up five options for most annoying word or phrase: “Whatever,” ”No offense, but,” ”Ya know, right,” ”I can’t even” and “huge.”

“No offense, but” is second with 20 percent. In third place is, “You know, right,” which is irksome to 14 percent of people, tied with “I can’t even.” ”Huge” grates on the nerves of 8 percent.

“Whatever” is losing some steam, though. Last year it topped the list at 43 percent.

Age matters. Among Americans under 30, “I can’t even” takes top honors.

The Dec. 1-9 survey of 1,005 adults has a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.