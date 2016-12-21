Westover Airmen visit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover airmen took time Wednesday to brighten the lives of war veterans in Holyoke. 22News found the Holyoke Soldiers Home residents and the Air Force reservists have much in common.

This is the tenth year Westover airmen paid a welcome visit to the Soldiers Home during the holiday season. Senior Airman Katherine McGuinnis told 22News that her family’s military background gave her a lot to talk about with the World War II and Korean War veterans.

“This gentleman was in the Army. My grandmother was in the Navy, my grandfather served in Korea very close to him, so I could easily talk about his experience, and tell him about my experience flying the C-5,” McGuinnis said.

The camaraderie with today’s men and women in uniform worked wonders to lift the spirits of the Soldiers Home residents. Korean War veteran Louis Smola has nothing put praise for these Westover visitors.

“So much gratitude, you never expect it,” Smola said.”You’re appreciated for your service. Yes, it’s nice to be appreciated.”

Though separated by age and experience , these young and older veterans dispelled the myth of a generation gap among those who love their country.