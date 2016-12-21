Red Cross helping 3 people after fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Firefighters were able to control a house fire on Columbia Street, Wednesday night, that left three people homeless.

Westfield Police Officer John Blascak told 22News that around 5:51 p.m., the fire department received a 911 call about a fire at 5 Columbia Street, near the intersection of North Elm Street (Route 10).

No one was injured in the fire, but Officer Blascak said the residents will not be able to stay in the house Wednesday night. He said the American Red Cross is assisting the three people find shelter.

When 22News arrived on Columbia Street, flames were not visible but some smoke was still coming from the roof. A viewer sent us photos, which you can see below, of heavy smoke coming from the second floor windows and showing damage to the outside of the home.

Officer Blascak said the fire started on the second floor of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

