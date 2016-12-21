USDA offering support to farmers for organic certification

WASHINGTON,D.C. (WWLP) – Beginning March 20, 2017, organic food producers and handlers will be able to visit over 2,100 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices around the country to apply for federal reimbursement to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic or transitional certification.

In addition to helping streamline the certification process, organic producers will be able to learn about other USDA resources like farm loans, conservation assistance, disaster protection, and loans for farms, facilities and marketing. The government is hoping the changes will encourage increased participation in the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP) and the Agricultural Management Assistance Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Producers can also access information on nonfederal agricultural resources.

Find a USDA Accredited certifying agent.

To learn more about USDA support for organic agriculture, visit the organic portal at www.usda.gov/organic.