U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz is resigning

Resignation will go into effect on January 13

U.S Attorney Carmen Milagros Ortiz tendered her resignation to President Obama and the U.S. Department of Justice last week, her office announced Wednesday. She plans to step down on Friday, Jan. 13. The region's next top federal prosecutor will be selected by President-elect Donald Trump's administration. [File Photo: 2014/SHNS]

BOSTON (WWLP) – The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts will be leaving office in less than a month. U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz submitted her resignation to President Barack Obama and the Department of Justice last week. Wednesday afternoon, Ortiz publicly announced her intent to leave office.

As U.S. Attorney, Ortiz oversaw the prosecution of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, and former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi. She also oversaw the creation of a Civil Rights Unit in her office. Ortiz was dealt a major setback this week, however, when the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals overturned corruption convictions of former officials with the state probation department.

Ortiz’s departure was not unexpected, as U.S. Attorneys are selected by the president, and typically are replaced when a new administration takes office; particularly one from another party. One notable exception is Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who President-elect Donald Trump has asked to stay on.

