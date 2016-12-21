Tips for traveling during the holidays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The next few days are a busy time for travel in the air and on the roads.

The Connecticut Airport Authority released a statement Tuesday warning travelers that Bradley International Airport will experience heavy a very heavy travel period this week due to the approaching holidays.

The airport has offered tips to help passengers have a smooth travel experience:

If you’re traveling within the U.S., arrive to the airport 90 minutes prior to your flight’s departure time.

If you’re traveling outside the U.S., arrive to the airport at least three hours prior to your flight’s departure time.

Check and confirm the status of your flight before leaving your house to go to the airport

Plan your parking beforehand by clicking here to see your options.

Review TSA screening guidelines before you start packing and before you get in TSA screening checkpoint lines.

This month, Bradley started offering complimentary flight updates to passengers who use Twitter while traveling. To receive updates about your flight, just visit twitter.com/BDLFlightInfo and tweet your flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Welcome to Bradley International Airport's automated flight update service! To receive flight updates, please tweet us your flight number. — Bradley Intl Airport (@BDLFlightInfo) December 5, 2016

Snow and other wintry weather are big causes of flight delays and cancellations this year, but here in New England that shouldn’t be an issue this weekend. So far, the 22News Storm Team is expecting slightly above average temperatures for both the first day of Hanukkah and Christmas. There could be a chance for rain or snow showers early Saturday morning.

