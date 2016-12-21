Ting Ting Yin denying charges in human trafficking case

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 26 year-old woman charged in a human trafficking and prostitution case pleaded not guilty Wednesday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Wednesday. Ting Ting Yin of New Hyde Park, New York, is the daughter of Feng Ling Liu of Sunderland- a woman who has already been arraigned in the case, along with her husband Jian Song.

The three allegedly trafficked women between Long Island and Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow, and Massage Body Work in Framingham. They are all charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering, and conspiracy.

Yin denied knowing that there was sexual activity going on at the three massage parlors run by her mother and stepfather, which have made more than $500,000 this past year, according to the Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors claim that the address of Yin’s apartment was used for all bank accounts involved in money laundering.

The prosecution asked that Yin be held on $500,000 bail, be monitored by a GPS device, and be forced to five up her passport. They also wanted to prevent her from leaving Massachusetts. The defense argued against bail, saying that Yin is studying at Stony Brook University to be a practitioner of Chinese medicine. They wanted her to be allowed to reutn to New York in order to take her final exam on Friday.

The judge allowed Yin to be released on personal recognizance. She must surrender her passport, must stay away from the three massage parlors involved in the case, she must report to her probation officer at least once a week, and she is not allowed to leave the United States.

She will be back in court on January 18.

The case involving Yin, Liu, and Song is one of three human trafficking investigations recently conducted in western Massachusetts recently. The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting this case, as well as a separate case involving massage parlors in Agawam and Northampton. A third case, involving the Feeding Hills Spa, is being handled by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect in that case, Chun Nu Li, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at Westfield District Court.