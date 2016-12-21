Terry Crews Saves Christmas – A Terry Crews Poem

(CW) – See how Terry Crews helps one family have a magical holiday on Terry Crews Saves Christmas Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield!

Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>

About The CW:

Official YouTube Channel for the CW Television Network featuring Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, The Originals, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane The Virgin, and iZombie.

Connect with The CW Online:

Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home

Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw

Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw

Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/