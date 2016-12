SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a car fire early Wednesday morning in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the car fire in front of 20 Goshen Road just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the car was stolen and deliberately set on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6370.