Special anniversaries saluted at Chicopee Chamber breakfast

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce held its holiday season gathering at the log cabin in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

The chamber’s guest speaker, 22News reporter and movie reviewer Sy Becker, described the benefits of 22News’ commitment to such community projects as “Toys for Tots” and the upcoming “Hometown Heroes,” which recognizes individuals who’ve either saved lives or improved someone’s quality of life.

The chamber saluted the more than 25 years that Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry has helped the hungry and homeless of Chicopee.

“Somebody’s been doing very well in life, and all of a sudden a disaster happens, whether it’s on the job or family, and sometimes they just need the extra help to get them over the hump,” Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen Board President Mike Williams said.

The chamber also saluted the Red Cross Blood Services’ contributions to Chicopee, as well as the 125 years that homes and businesses have depended on the Chicopee Electric Light Department.