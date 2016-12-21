Santa gets pulled over after noise complaint

VIRGINA (CNN) – It’s an event children in one Virginia community were looking forward to: Santa Claus coming right down their street. However, some neighborhood Grinches ruined the fun. T’was the week before Christmas, and all through Virginia Beach, Santa Claus was getting pulled over!

His sleigh, a retired firetruck, and he was greeting little boys and girls in Chimney Hill Saturday night, when the police were called.

Jasen White was driving the firetruck. “We pulled over and I’m like ‘you pulled a firetruck over with Santa Claus on top, what’s going on?”

The truck was using its siren so kids and neighbors could hear that Santa was coming down their street. That was apparently too much for a few neighbors who complained.

The neighbors say police told them to stop using the siren, and after that no one could hear Santa was coming, effectively ending Santa’s ride.

White said, “I had people show up afterwards telling me ‘hey my kids missed Santa Claus what happened?”

The Jones Family was one of the families that wound up missing Santa. Richelle drove to see where he was and found that he had been pulled over. “After a few moment I kind of realized oh…oh no, Santa might need bail money. I was like really?”

No bail money needed, but disappointing for her son and 9-year old daughter Alyssa who says waving to Santa usually brings so much joy. “I was like hey, yes, it’s so happy when you do it.”

The event had been advertised through the community association, and White says they were told they didn’t need a permit. Now he’s left wondering why someone spoiled their jolly evening.

White said, “It was two hours out of your Saturday evening, a weekend before Christmas. Was it that bad?”

Since “Santa” complied with the request of police, he was spared a ticket.