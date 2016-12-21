Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robbed credit union in central Mass.

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say tried to throw off investigators by drawing a mustache on her face to rob a credit union.
Webster police say the suspect entered the Webster First Federal Credit Union at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and gave a teller a threatening note.
Police Lt. Michael Shaw said the woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s, who was wearing glasses and a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery.
The credit union’s president said in a statement that no one was hurt and employee safety is of the “utmost importance.”
