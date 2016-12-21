Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robbed credit union in central Mass.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Webster Police Department
Photo courtesy Webster Police Department

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say tried to throw off investigators by drawing a mustache on her face to rob a credit union.

Webster police say the suspect entered the Webster First Federal Credit Union at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and gave a teller a threatening note.

Police Lt. Michael Shaw said the woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s, who was wearing glasses and a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery.

The credit union’s president said in a statement that no one was hurt and employee safety is of the “utmost importance.”

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s