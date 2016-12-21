Photos: Deadly fireworks explosion in Mexico

This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (Pro Tultepec via APTN)

Local policemen walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Firefighters and rescue workers remove debris from the scorched ground of Mexico's best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that dozens were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Local residents comb through ashes and rubble at the scorched ground of Mexico's best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, inTultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that dozens were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo)

A local resident dressed as a clown helps a firefighter at the scorched ground of Mexico's best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, inTultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that dozens were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A woman carries a shovel as she walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A fireman sprays water at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Firefighters and local residents work at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)