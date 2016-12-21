Nearly $1M worth of pot discovered after traffic stop

MARYLAND (CNN) – A routine stop for speeding turned in a million dollar bust in Maryland. It happened two weeks ago, when an officer pulled over a van for going 66 in a 55 mile per hour zone. The driver admitted to smoking pot while driving, but the unassuming rental van was completely loaded with drugs.

Rob Sheehan, a Montgomery County Police Officer said, “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

The day was typical for the Montgomery County Officer, who asked us not to show his face on television. It was a Monday, around 2 pm when a black minivan sped by Sheehan’s cruiser along i-270. Sheehan stopped the van, Steven Tosi behind the wheel. The odor of pot was potent.

Sheehan said, “It pretty much blew my mind.”

Officer Sheehan cuffed Tosi, and searched the van, finding around 250 pounds of pot vacuum-sealed and bundled. The estimated street value was nearly one million dollars!

Sheehan said, “Once I opened that up it was breathtaking. I’d never seen that much before. I’ve seen it in pictures, but never in person.”

Although Tosi lives in Los Angeles, police say he admitted to picking-up the pot in Pittsburgh. The 53-year-old was heading toward touristy Virginia Beach where he planned to drop off the drugs at an unknown address.

Court records indicate Tosi is divorced and claims to be self-employed, working as a quote, “medical distributor” making $30,000 a year.

Sheehan said, “Once we got back to the station with all of that marijuana, there was a small celebration given as I don’t think anyone in that station had ever seen that much marijuana personally.”

Tosi could face up to 30 years in prison for his attempted drug run.