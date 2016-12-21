MassDEP officials want stricter regulations for power plants

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are taking steps to tackle the issue of climate change in Massachusetts. The state is one of the first in the nation to come up with a multi-year strategy on climate.

The Global Warming Solutions Act requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 25 percent below 1990 levels, by the year 2020. On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection briefed lawmakers on these efforts. The agency wants to create new regulations to limit emissions from electric companies and power plants in Massachusetts.

The proposal would also require companies to rely more on clean energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydro power.

“The clean energy standard establishes obligations on retail electricity sellers to provide an annually increasing percentage of power from clean energy sources,” said Commissioner Martin Suuberg of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Suuberg said that as of 2013, the state has cut back on emissions by nearly 20%.