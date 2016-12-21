Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket sales down from last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A downturn in scratch ticket sales has raised revenue concerns at the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. The Lottery’s scratch ticket revenues were down by half a percent, only $11.5 million during the first five months of this fiscal year.

Ken Mruk of South Hadley has been buying scratch tickets for 34 years, and said he’s seen a change during that time. “I think they’ve gone down in some cases, perhaps the payout hasn’t been as frequent as it has in the past,” he said. “Obviously, if people are winning, they’re going to buy tickets.”

The Trading Post in Chicopee does a brisk business in lottery ticket sales. A Trading Post employee said he hasn’t noticed any downturn in scratch ticket sales there.