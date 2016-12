Limited parking ban issued for Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has declared a limited snow emergency from Midnight until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd.

Parking is prohibited on the following streets:

Armory Street

Hawley Street

Merrick Lane

Strong Avenue

Trumbull Road

Center Street

King Street

New South Street

State Street

Bedford Terrace

Crafts Avenue

Main Street (Downtown)

Old South Street

Elm Street

Gothic Street

Market Street

Pearl Street

West Street

Hampton Avenue

Masonic Street

Pleasant Street

Green Street

The Armory Street parking lot is open during snow emergencies, except from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to allow for plowing.