Light snow arrives in western Mass. Thursday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will not be as heavy as last Saturday, but some snow showers will be moving through western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Snow will enter Franklin County by 8:00 A.M. and quickly move south into Hampshire and Hampden counties between 8:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. Briefly heavy snow will fall from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. over Franklin County.

Accumulation will be light (coating-2” Franklin & western Hampshire counties; Coating Hampden & eastern Hampshire counties), but snow will be falling during the morning commute.

By 1:00 P.M., the snow fall is expected to be over. Click Here for the latest Snowfall Map.