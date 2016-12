CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – With the holidays around the corner, many families may be planning to surprise their kids with puppies from Santa. It’s a great gift but it’s not so great to actually wrap your puppy for Christmas Morning! Groomer from the Good Dog Spot Kathy Jarvis showed us a few ways to plan for your new arrival this Holiday Season, and ideas on how to present the puppy that doesn’t actually include putting him or her in a box.

