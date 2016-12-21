Husband accidently hit & killed his wife in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A 67-year-old woman from Amherst died Tuesday night, after she was accidentally hit by a vehicle her husband was driving.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the woman was hit by the vehicle around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, while standing on her driveway on Hunters Hill Circle in Amherst.

The victim was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by ambulance, where she died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Carey said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but it is not suspected to be a criminal matter at this time.

Amherst Police and Fire, Massachusetts State Police, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and MSP Crime Services were all called Tuesday night to help investigate the deadly accident. The incident is still under investigation.

