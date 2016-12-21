Hundreds of kids receive toys at HAPHousing center

Each child was allowed to pick out three gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early for dozens of Springfield families Wednesday night. Marines from the “Toys for Tots” organization delivered hundreds of toys for kids at the HAPHousing Residential Resource Center.

The Marines played Santa Clause to more than 100 kids. One parent told 22News how grateful she was, because she couldn’t afford to buy gifts for her children.

“This is the biggest blessing ever. I’ve been in the shelter for 9 months now and it felt so good to know and such a relief,” said Shantel Ramos of Springfield.

Emilynn Mendez, Ramos’ 6-year-old daughter, told 22News, “I got a doll and it’s Frozen; and I love Frozen and I love singing Frozen.”

Each child was allowed to pick out three gifts. Kids had their selection of games, dolls and paint sets.

