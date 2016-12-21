Hundreds celebrate the winter solstice in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of local residents traveled to the city of Easthampton Wednesday to celebrate the first night of winter.

Music filled the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary as residents braved the cold around the warmth of the flames.

The winter solstice marks the day with the least amount of sunlight, and the start of winter. Starting Thursday, we’ll be gaining a little more sunlight each day.

“Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary is the real gem of the valley ecologically. It’s a very special place for the natural world and for people to come and experience it and learn about it,” said Wildlife Director Jonah Keane.

Residents who attended the bonfire were able to learn more about the sanctuary and the ecosystem through games and informational pamphlets.

