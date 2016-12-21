$1M bail for human trafficking suspect Chun Nu Li

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman charged with human trafficking following a raid on a Feeding Hills massage parlor has been ordered held on $1 million bail.

Chun Nu Li, 50, of Agawam, was arrested in Flushing, New York last week on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual servitude. She has been returned to Massachusetts, and was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Westfield District Court.

The charges come following a five-month investigation into alleged prostitution and human trafficking at the Feeding Hills Spa on Springfield Street. The spa, as well as a nearby home, were searched by state police on December 13.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that two victims of human trafficking were identified during the investigation, and have been reunited with their family.

Li will be in court again on January 20.

In a separate investigation, which was conducted by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, four people have been charged in connection to alleged human trafficking out of massage parlors in East Longmeadow, Hadley, Northampton, Agawam, and Framingham.