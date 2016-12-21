Homeless veterans taken on Christmas shopping spree

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – With less than a week to go before Christmas, homeless veterans in the Tri-Cities region were given a special holiday treat.

Monday night, members of ETSU’s Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity along with the university’s basketball team walked side-by-side with more than a dozen homeless veterans through the Mall at Johnson City.

The goal was to make sure homeless veterans were taken care of this holiday season, giving each veteran $200 to spend.

The fraternity raised $5,000 to make it happen.

A non-profit organization that helps struggling veterans called Second Tour helped coordinate the event.

The president of Second Tour, Joshua Gilreath, said this event is only in its second year but has already been a big success.

“To see something that we started with a beanie and a hoodie turn into a shopping spree with the ETSU men’s basketball team is beyond words for me,” Gilreath said.

Veterans we tagged along with were buying items like hats, gloves, coats, things they said they hope will keep them warm through the winter season.