Health insurance deadline is on December 23rd

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline to sign up for health insurance is just a couple days away. If you haven’t already signed up, you have two deadlines you need to know about.

In order to get coverage starting in January, the deadline to sign up is Friday, December 23rd. If you miss the deadline, you will either not have insurance next month or you can keep the plan you had in 2016.

Cheryl St. John at Baystate Medical Center has seen a lot of people come in looking for help with signing up; “I have to say, during open enrollment, we have seen an uptake in consumers looking for our help actually. We’ve just exceeded our goal with assisting patients.”

You still have until the end of January to switch plans, but you will have to pay the premium for your current plan. Anyone who doesn’t switch plans will automatically get re-enrolled in their current plan.