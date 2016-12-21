Hate-filled fliers target Burlington

Anti-Semitic flier
Anti-Semitic fliers warning of "white genocide" distributed at city council meeting in Burlington, Vermont.

(NECN) City leaders in Burlington, Vermont are rejecting the content of a hate-filled letter that was distributed inside the auditorium where the Burlington City Council meeting held its Monday night session.

The rambling, hard-to-decipher flier claimed the administration of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is behind a shadowy, “white genocide” aiming to gut the city of Christianity as it supports aggressive redevelopment projects that will benefit Jewish people.

Chief Brandon del Pozo of the Burlington Police Department, who is Jewish, said it appears the rant came from a woman with a history of mental health struggles.

Del Pozo said the case is not being treated as a crime. Still, he urged the public to report suspected bias incidents.

“I’ve had to contend with some anti-Semitism in my life, and that makes me take not only anti-Semitism seriously, but discrimination against any person very seriously,” the police chief added.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2h9T17k

