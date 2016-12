(WDIV) Two men were found shot to death Tuesday in the basement of a Detroit, Michigan home.

One of the men is 28-year-old Robert Eddins, who played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.

The other man has been identified as Ricky McFarland, 32.

Police say both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and their killer tried to cover up the crime by turning on the home’s natural gas in an effort to spark an explosion.

