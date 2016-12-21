Former Baystate C.E.O. Michael Daly has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Baystate Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Daly has died. He passed away this week in North Carolina. Daly was 74 years old. He was the first President and C.E.O. of the newly incorporated Baystate Health System.

Daly ran Baystate from 1981 to 2003. In 2007, after his retirement, the building where Baystate’s operating room and Children’s Hospital is housed was renamed the Daly Building. A garage and entrance to the building was also named in his honor.

Before he served at Baystate, Daly served our country in the Air Force. From 1964-1968 he was a navigator out of the Westover Air Force Base for the 99th Bombardment unit.

In a statement sent to 22News, Baystate Health President & C.E.O. Dr. Mark Keroack stated:

“Baystate Health mourns the loss of its former president and CEO Michael J. Daly, whose strategic vision and leadership over two decades brought truly world-class health care to western Massachusetts. Under Mr. Daly’s visionary leadership, Baystate grew from a single academic medical center to one of the most successful and respected integrated health systems in the nation. His tenure as president and chief executive officer of Baystate Health and Baystate Medical Center was formative not only for Baystate, but also for the evolution of the American health care system. Mr. Daly was nationally respected and recognized as a thinker and a leader, and his contributions to Baystate and to the health of our community and its people are innumerable and immeasurable. For all his accomplishments and renown, Mr. Daly was a kind and humble man with an ability to connect with any fellow person with compassion and empathy. Mr. Daly will be missed and fondly remembered by his professional colleagues and the communities he served throughout his career. The Baystate Health community shares our deepest sympathies with Mr. Daly’s family.”

During Daly’s tenure, Baystate Medical Center added Mary Lane Hospital and Franklin Medical Center and created Health New England and Reed’s Landing; an independent life care center.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 27 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the D’Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Road, Wethersfield, Connecticut. A funeral Mass will be held the following morning at 10:00 at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued the following statement on the passing of Michael Daly:

First of all, my sympathy, thoughts and prayers of encouragement go out to Mr. Daly’s family, friends and his Baystate family too. Mr. Daly was a true gentleman and a healthcare visionary. His dedicated and respected leadership took Baystate Medical Center to the next level of being one of the top rated hospitals, not only in Massachusetts, but also in the country too. On a personal note, my dad cut his hair for many years and ‘oh, the enjoyable and relaxing conversations they would have.’ God rest his soul.