Fire rescue crew called to Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire rescue team was called to a serious crash in Springfield after midnight Wednesday.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News a driver was heading north on Park Street around 1:40 a.m. when his vehicle hit a traffic pole at the intersection of Boston Road.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said the rescue crew had to use the jaw tool to free the driver from the car. Police said he was brought to the hospital and is expected to be OK.