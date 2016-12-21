FedEx driver robbed, truck emptied

CHICAGO, IL. (CNN) – Police are searching for thieves after FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint while delivering packages.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening, police said a FedEx driver was making deliveries when four unknown men wearing masks approached near West 51st Street and South Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Police said one of the men displayed a gun.

Investigators said the men reportedly robbed the FedEx driver at gunpoint, took his personal items, the truck and everything inside.

Police later found the truck empty at 54th and Shields. Community activists passed out flyers in the Fuller Park neighborhood with a hotline number to call for information about the FedEx driver and the emptied truck.

“People are waiting on their presents. People are waiting on their mail. Personal mail, something they’ve been waiting on for a while. To discover that an individual carjacked a truck is very disturbing,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The incident happened not far from Jessie Jones’ house, who said crime is rampant in the neighborhood. “Christmas only comes once a year and these poor families are waiting for these gifts from people from out of town. And then they high-jack the truck right here.”

According to Andrew Holmes, there have been about seven incidents of delivery drivers being targeted in recent weeks.

On December 9, another FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint in Chatham.

In a statement, a FedEx spokesperson said, “While we continue to assess the situation, we have taken steps to enhance the safety and security of our operations in certain areas. For security reasons, we cannot disclose details.”

Police said they are investigating but no one is in custody yet.