Ex-Adams police officer sentenced in 2nd child porn case

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Adams police officer has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years behind bars in his second child pornography case.

The Berkshire Eagle reports 51-year-old Alan Vigiard, of Adams, received the prison term Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Vigiard was sentenced in 2011 to two years behind bars for possessing child pornography and viewing the images at the Adams Police Station. He was released about a year later.

Police say detectives received a tip in October that a pornographic image of a girl had been uploaded to a chat room. The image was traced to Vigiard’s computer.

Authorities say a search of Vigiard’s apartment found a USB thumb drive containing adult and child pornography and other items.

___

