EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Easthampton said a driver drove through a stop sign and hit a police cruiser Tuesday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the driver was struggling to see through a frosted windshield.

Police said no one was hurt but that the crash resulted in some property damage. They’re asking everyone to please take the time to defrost their windshields and side mirrors before getting on the roads.