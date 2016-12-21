Dr. Phil – “‘Our son-in-law’s lies, cover ups, and disturbing secrets’”

Amanda's parents say they want her and Chuck to divorce if problems cannot be solved

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Chuck and Amanda say their six-year marriage is loud, hostile and full of rage.

Chuck says they scream and holler in front of their two young children which he claims causes Amanda to “run to her parents,” Tami and Tom, to “tattle on him.”

Her parents have said that they want them to divorce if these problems cannot be solved, but Amanda says that’s not an option.

How will she respond when Chuck reveals a secret he says he has been keeping?

