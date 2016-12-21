Conway Grammar School evacuated due to gas odor

Students were taken to the Frontier Regional School while building was examined

Photo courtesy: MGNonline
Photo courtesy: MGNonline

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from the Conway Grammar School did their school work at the Frontier Regional School in Deerfield Wednesday morning, while firefighters and Berkshire Gas workers investigated a gas odor in their building.

Frontier and Union 38 School District Superintendent Dr. Lynn Carey told 22News that the odor was detected at the Conway school just before 8:30, as school was about to begin for the day. Carey says that for the safety of the students, the decision was made to bus them over to Frontier. Teachers brought work with them so that the students could have lessons inside the Frontier Auditorium.

Carey told 22News that the district’s facilities director, as well as the town’s police and fire chiefs checked all throughout the building and could not find a source for the odor. Berkshire Gas also measured for methane, petroleum, and other combustible substances, but found nothing. The “all-clear” was given by the fire chief, and students were bused back to Conway Grammar School at around 10:30 A.M.

