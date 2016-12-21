Christmas tree stolen from West Springfield Town Common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Grinch sawed down the Christmas tree that was in the gazebo in the center of West Springfield’s town common and snuck away leaving the Mayor and townspeople in disbelief.

All that was left behind was a stump. Little did the thiefs know they could have just pulled it out.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said, “I’m assuming it’s just a prank that someone is pulling on us, but it’s unfortunate that that is the level it takes too because it is municipal property, it’s the town’s property, the taxpayers tree. Really not the way you want to start out Christmas with only four days left.”

Mayor Reichelt instantly took to social media Tuesday after learning it had happened over the weekend, sharing an image of all that remained of the tree. After the Mayor’s post on Facebook, hundreds of people expressed their shock and outrage.

“Well I think it’s awful you should be ashamed of yourself and your heart is really small,” Robert Bruso, of West Springfield said.

Kevin Sears, a local real estate broker, his brother Brian, and business partner Jimmy Cichetti decided they needed to do something about it and provide a new tree. “The Grinch stole Christmas from Whoville, but Cichetti Teamwork and Sears Real Estate were not going to let him steal it from the citizens of West Springfield,” Sears said.

The new tree, is even more full and beautiful than the last. “With it all happening it kind of brings us all together. It’s unfortunate that it happened altogether. It’s unfortunate somebody in town would steal the Christmas tree. When if you really need a tree just reach out to my office or there’s more than enough people in town that would be more than happy to donate trees to help needy families out,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Now at the center of town stands proof that nothing is going to put out the holiday spirit of West Springfield.

West Spfld @MayorReichelt says #Grinch who stole #Christmas tree from town common hasn't stolen their holiday spirit. Replaced it this am pic.twitter.com/5QPPvLWwEf — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) December 21, 2016