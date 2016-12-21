Carando Cares served holiday feast at Barnes Air National Guard Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Carando, the Artisans of Classic Italian Meats, recently showed gratitude for the brave men and women of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, as part of its Carando Cares program. Airmen and their families were served a holiday meal from the Springfield-based company on Tuesday. Leah Rubertino of Carando Communications told us all about that event, and about how Carando Cares has supported many local organizations making a positive difference in their communities over the years. For more information, go to their website, carando.com.

Promotional consideration provided by: Carando