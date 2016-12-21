CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Many young adults in our country are having difficulty launching themselves and coping with normal stressors. Consequently, they are sitting on the launch pad and hanging out at home well into adulthood. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham showed us 5-ways to build resilience and promote independence in our kids.

Building Resilience in Kids:

1. Chores

2.Consequences (including dealing with losing)

3.Encouragement not Praise

4. The virtues of Practice and Hard Work.

5. We’ve heard of the Helicopter Parent, now we have the “Snowplow” Parent