Amherst murder suspect Soknang Chham indicted by grand jury

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man arrested in Arizona for the killing of a 31 year-old man at an Amherst apartment complex, has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury. Soknang Chham, 33, of New Salem, was indicted on six criminal charges, including murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Chham is accused of shooting and killing Jose “Joselito” Rodriguez at the Southpoint Apartments back on October 15. A second man was also wounded in the shooting, but has recovered. Chham was later arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona along with his brother and alleged accomplice Soksot Chham. Both men were returned to Massachusetts earlier this month and arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Soknang Chham is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm as a subsequent offender, and illegal possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that no date has yet been set for Soknang Chham’s superior court arraignment.

Soksot Chham, also a New Salem resident, is charged with accessory after the fact. He is next due in court in late January.