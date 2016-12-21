3 lanes were closed on I-91S due to truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police had blocked off three lanes of traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield, Wednesday night, after a truck crash.

According to the MassDOT twitter page, the crash happened near Exit 11 on I-91, and only the right lane is open to traffic. Then, just after 6:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened and the crash was cleared.

No other information has been made available at this time. 22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

