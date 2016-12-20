WGBY General Manager retiring after 15 years with the station

Peotter has worked in public television for over 44 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A familiar face was celebrated Tuesday night for his years of service and leadership. Russell Peotter is retiring as general manager of WGBY after working there for 15 years.

A reception was held to honor the impact he’s had on the local community during his time in public television. While working at WGBY, he produced multiple educational series and documentaries.

Interim WGBY General Manager Lynn Page told 22News, “It didn’t take him long to realize what the services were that the community needed from public media.”

Peotter noted, “Public television has changed a lot, but the work we do in the community has kind of stayed the same.”

