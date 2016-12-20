Two men injured after stabbing in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened Tuesday night on High Street.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News two men were fighting outside Sam’s Food Store on High Street, near the intersection with Cabot Street, when they stabbed each other.

One of the men checked himself into a local hospital, and is expected to survive, Lt. Cruz said. He was eventually placed in police custody Tuesday night.

The other man was identified after police reviewed surveillance video. Lt. Cruz said the second man was also hurt, and taken into custody. His condition is unknown at this time.

No word yet on charges or what motivated the fight. 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

