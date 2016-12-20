State treasurer wants to make lottery more appealing to Millennials

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lottery sales have not seen an increase, especially when it comes to instant tickets. Lottery sales have become stagnant over the years, and the population that plays these games is aging. The lottery, therefore is trying to become more appealing to Millennials.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg wants to bring some lottery games online, and to mobile apps in order to attract a younger crowd. Goldberg says that she wants to revive lottery sales by making games more accessible, competitive, and innovative.

Massachusetts, of course, is preparing for future casinos and the legalization of daily fantasy sports. Goldberg fired legislation to allow for online lottery sales to increase revenue and to bring-in younger customers. She told 22News that her office is using social media and other platforms to boost sales, especially during the holidays.

“During the year and during the holidays, we’ve really expanded the use of social media and marketing and competitions between the sales offices,” Goldberg said.

The treasurer told 22News that instant tickets are a great gift, but people must be at least 18 years old to play the lottery.