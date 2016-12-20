State Police investigate deadly accident in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Police called the Massachusetts States Police, Tuesday night, to investigate a deadly accident.

State Trooper Matt Guarino told 22News the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team was called to 18 Hunters Hill Circle in Amherst around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that one person has died after a car struck a pedestrian. It is unclear whether it was the driver or the pedestrian who was killed in the crash.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

