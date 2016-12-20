Some stores to stay open around the clock in last days before Christmas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just five days left until Christmas, shoppers are racing to get all of their gifts ready in time. Some stores are extending their hours in the final days before Christmas and some won’t be closing at all.

Stores like the Khol’s in West Springfield will be open 24 hours a day from now until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The store usually shuts its doors at 10 p.m. but Assistant Manager Mohammed Abbasi said that work hours and weather can make it hard for some shoppers to stop in. He said the store has seen success extending their hours in the past.

“Two or three years we have been doing it and trying to make it easier for our customers last minute shopping,” Abbasi said. “And customers love it because the people who can’t do it during the day for any particular reason, they will really love the extended hours and being open 24 hours.”

The store said they have hired on a lot of extra part-time holiday staff, to help cover the store’s 24/7 shopping hours for the next few days. Toys “R” Us will also be open for 24 hours every day until Christmas Eve.