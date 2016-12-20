Red Cross volunteers and firefighters install smoke detectors for those in need

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Cross volunteers and firefighters have been visiting the homes of people who registered to install up to two smoke and one carbon monoxide detector.

Homeowners were also educated about fire safety and personal preparedness. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department made installations.

Agawam fire inspector Jacob Duschane told 22News, “It’s a program that is open to anyone that meets the criteria, which is you own your own home, your detectors are older than ten years old, and that you need new detectors.”

The Red Cross says you can help by making a donation to keep the program going, or by talking about preparedness.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce deaths and injuries from house fires by 25% over the next four years.

