Parents fighting to keep Granville Village School open

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re one step closer to finding out whether the Granville Village School will close. Tuesday night marked the final meeting, where the town released new information, detailing what options they have.

“We are receiving e-mails and letters from the public in support of Granville, and from some who are wondering what’s going on with the process,” Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District Superintendent Jennifer Willard told 22News.

A study found the town could save close to a million dollars if the school is shut down, but that would mean the 79 students in grades K-6 would need to be bused to Southwick.

Many people at Tuesday night’s meeting told 22News closing the school would negatively impact the community. “I believe the Granville school is filled with students like me who are very active in the community,” said Aidan Brown, who attended the Granville Village School.

Parents are fighting to keep it open, arguing it would ensure smaller class sizes, save travel costs, and maintain the rich history. Willard told 22News the school committee is expected to make a decision by February 7th.

