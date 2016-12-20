Northampton man gets up to 25 years for assaulting 2 girls

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Northampton man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls who were living in his home at the time of the crimes.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 32-year-old Stanley Michalski was also sentenced Monday in Hampshire Superior Court to 10 years of probation.

Michalski was convicted earlier this month of raping one of the girls and indecently assaulting the other from August 2013 to September 2014. The girls, now 12 and 10, testified at trial.

The prosecutor read impact statements written by the girls. The older one said she cannot bear to be around men whose haircuts resemble her rapist’s and how she has panic attacks at school. The younger one said her attacked told her she was “stupid.”