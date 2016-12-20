Massachusetts woman charged with stealing holiday deliveries

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with stealing dozens of holiday packages worth thousands of dollars from outside several homes.

Kathy Lyden, of Whitman, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to larceny and other charges. She was held on $3,000 bail but had her bail revoked in an unrelated drug case.

Police arrested the 43-year-old on Monday after a resident reported seeing a woman take a package from his front steps and load it into her pickup. Police who went to her home say they found 60 gifts worth a combined $2,800.

Police say Lyden told them she needed gifts for her four children. Deputy Police Chief Timothy Hanlon says the department just held a toy drive and would have helped her.

Her lawyer said Lyden thought the packages were insured.