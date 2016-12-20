Man shot in Holyoke; police search for car possibly involved

By Published: Updated:
holyoke-west-street-shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment, Tuesday afternoon, after a shooting in the Flats of Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that the shooting took place near 50 West Street. He said two men had been shooting at each other on the sidewalk, and one man was shot.

Police searching for a blue Dodge Neon in connection to the shooting. Offices had taped off a portion of West Street, blocking traffic, while they searched for shell casings and investigated the area.

Albert did not have information on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s